Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

India closes Taj Mahal, Pakistan cases spike

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Visitors wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus have their picture taken outside Taj Mahal following its closure in Agra on March 17. photo : AFP

Visitors wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus have their picture taken outside Taj Mahal following its closure in Agra on March 17. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Mar 17:- India closed the Taj Mahal, its principal tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices providing non-essential services to keep half their staff at home in ramped up measures to curb the coronavirus in South Asia.
Mumbai, a densely populated metropolis of 18 million people, also authorised hospital and airport authorities to stamp wrists of those ordered to self-isolate with indelible ink reading "Home Quarantined" and displaying the date the quarantine ends.
Pakistan reported the number of confirmed cases had more than doubled for a second consecutive day, reaching 187.
Officials said the jump was largely due to errors in testing and quarantine of travellers who recently returned from Iran through a border crossing in Balochistan province.
"If the arrangements were better we could have saved these people from the virus," Saeed Ghani, a minister in the provincial Sindh government where many of the cases were detected, told a television channel.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN for Darfur political mission
US drops Russian meddling case
Trump eyes $850b over virus
Putin ally to sue US for $50b over ‘wrongful persecution’
India closes Taj Mahal, Pakistan cases spike
Iraq names new PM as rockets hit base hosting foreign troops
US, Russia begin trial of coronavirus vaccine
CAA ‘legal, can’t be questioned before court’: Centre to Supreme Court


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
US volunteers test first vaccine
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft