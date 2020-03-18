India closes Taj Mahal, Pakistan cases spike



Visitors wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus have their picture taken outside Taj Mahal following its closure in Agra on March 17. photo : AFP

Mumbai, a densely populated metropolis of 18 million people, also authorised hospital and airport authorities to stamp wrists of those ordered to self-isolate with indelible ink reading "Home Quarantined" and displaying the date the quarantine ends.

Pakistan reported the number of confirmed cases had more than doubled for a second consecutive day, reaching 187.

Officials said the jump was largely due to errors in testing and quarantine of travellers who recently returned from Iran through a border crossing in Balochistan province.

"If the arrangements were better we could have saved these people from the virus," Saeed Ghani, a minister in the provincial Sindh government where many of the cases were detected, told a television channel. -REUTERS





























