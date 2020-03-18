Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:10 AM
US, Russia begin trial of coronavirus vaccine

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Mar 17: The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said on Monday, raising hopes in the global fight against the disease.
But it may be another year to 18 months before it becomes available, once it has passed more trial phases to prove it works and is safe.
The vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and was developed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists and collaborators at biotechnology company Moderna, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
"The open-label trial will enrol 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks," the NIH said. "The first participant received the investigational vaccine today."
Funding was also provided by the Oslo-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments against the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, which has infected more than 175,000 people across the world since it was first identified in central China in late December.
Meanwhile, Russian scientists have begun to test vaccine prototypes for the new coronavirus, and plan to present the most effective one by June, a laboratory chief at a state biotech institute said.




"The prototypes have been created. We are starting laboratory testing on animals, to ensure effectiveness and safety," Ilnaz Imatdinov of the Vector Institute in Siberia told the Vesti Novosibirsk television channel on Monday.    -AFP


