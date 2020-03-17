

Bangabandhu and freedom of expression in Bangladesh

Bangabandhu kept his word by its every single letter. As soon as the first constitution was prepared for the new born nation, he had ensured that freedom of thought, conscience and speech are all ensured under the fundamental rights section.

To explain it in details, the constitution's article 39 clearly states (1) freedom of thought and conscience is guaranteed. (2) Subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence - (a) the right of every citizen to freedom of speech and expression; and (b) freedom of the press is guaranteed.

Indisputably, in any civilised nation freedom of the press and media is an extremely important pre-requisite to ensure democracy and human rights and Bangabandhu had relentlessly struggled for it.

His open and close relationship with the print media journalists of that time is a testament to that. The leader went on to establish BPC (Bangladesh Press Council) in the newly independent country. BPC would later play a crucial role as a quasi judicial institution to protect freedom of speech while regulating the press in Bangladesh. At this juncture it is imperative to understand how the martial law administrators, following Bangabandhu's assassination had manipulated the role of the media by snatching away freedom of speech and expression. The media had enjoyed its deserved freedom during Bangabandhu's government. They were able to publish regular reports on different types of corruption and irregularities.

History sadly registered a total media blackout in post 15 August Bangladesh. It was a dark chapter for our media establishment, and for the entire nation. In short, it was no longer the Bangladesh - Bangabandhu had struggled and sacrificed his life for.

Apart from the basic elements of freedom of speech, expression and thought, it is also time to explore a very different cultural and nationalistic freedom of Bangabandhu had established.

Cultures differ in their values for speech and that's why speech and self-expression hold particular importance in any culture. No other Bengali politician, other than Bangabandhu perceived it better. He had brilliantly linked his mother tongue Bangla while delivering his political and non - political speeches at home and abroad. He had championed in the cause to be free to choose his language. In the Peace Conference he attended in China in 1951, he spoke in Bengali, reasoning that since Chinese, Russian and Spanish were being used why he should not speak in Bengali. He had gone further to address the UN assembly in 1974 in Bangla. Bangabandhu himself had become the undisputed leader to have practiced and taught freedom of speech, expression and also language.

However, in the past decade Bangladesh witnessed a praiseworthy expansion in its media industry under the AL regime with over a hundred private owned TV channels, over 30 AM and FM radio stations and setting up of several Community radio stations. Particularly, Community radio is considered an alternative, effective mass media for the rural disadvantaged population to express their thoughts in their own voice using their own style. Number of social media users have increased manifold coupled with over 15 million internet users.

The government has also shown sincere commitment by approving wage board for journalists and media employees, but isolated and sporadic incidents of ruthlessly crushing dissent have not stopped. This issue must be taken into serious consideration. At the same time we must correctly understand to practice our freedom of speech and clearly refrain from delivering hate speeches.

Given the expanded length and breadth of the media, people in all corners of the country are also following online newspapers and news portals. There are plenty of online newspapers and news portals in the country. The point, however, coupled with the constitutional commitment, we believe the government will move forward to establish Bangabandhu's unrealised dream to guarantee freedom of speech and expression.

It is the best of times, as we celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centennial year - we should focus more and more on his relentless struggle for establishing freedom of speech and expression in our society. It is expected that the current government, led by Bangabandhus daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and guided by the spirit of the Liberation War, will sure take all steps to ensure freedom of speech and expression as well as freedom of media, enshrined in our constitution.















