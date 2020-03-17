Returnees from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine





The decisions were taken as part of precautionary measures to tackle the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, UNOs and public representatives like UP Chairmen and members were directed to launch massive awareness campaign across the country to stop spread of Coronavirus.

The directives were given at the regular meeting of the Cabinet held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

While briefing media at Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet took some decisions including sending people who came from

abroad to a 14-day compulsory quarantine.

"Rapungpur's Divisional Commissioner came back home from abroad on Sunday. I have asked him to stay in quarantine for 14 days. He was sent to quarantine for 14 days immediately after his return from abroad," he added.

Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet also decided to take legal action against those who will violate the directives.

In this context, he referred to an incident that the Deputy Commissioner of Manikganj fined a Saudi returnee Tk 10,000 as he violated the quarantine related directives.

"If anyone is infected with novel coronavirus by any patient, he must go through legal action. To control unnecessary spread of the virus, 14-day quarantine was made mandatory," he added.

The top bureaucrat asked the parents to keep their children indoors as all educational institutions such as school, colleges, madrasas, and universities have been shut down.









The Cabinet Secretary said they had already directed the authorities concerned such as the local administrations and imams of mosques to pursue a massive awareness campaign across the country so that none is infected with fever, cough and cold related diseases.

He said they had asked the government officials and employees not to come to office with fever, cough and cold related diseases.

At the Monday's Cabinet meeting, draft of the President's speech to be delivered in parliament's special session to be started from March 22 marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was given its approval.

