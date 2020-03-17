Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's recognition of and contribution to rehabilitation of the rape victims of 1971 is a real example of giving women the most coveted empowerment, said people from every walk of life on the eve of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



On 16 December 1971 Bangladesh won its independence from Pakistan after a nine-month-long Liberation War.

There was mass rape during the Bangladesh Liberation War in which an estimated 200,000-400,000 women fell victim to lust of Pakistan Army and their collaborators.



Professor Sadeka Halim, the first female dean of Dhaka University Social Sciences Faculty, said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first person who ensured women empowerment by giving

recognition openly to the rape victims of 1971 Liberation War.

These destitute women, many of whom committed suicide, were abandoned by their families and the society.

Many of whom who were alive were verbally abused, stigmatized and alienated from the mainstream of the society.

But Bangabandhu opened his heart and urged people from every corner to give them not only shelter but also true respect, she said.



Before him, nobody set such a humane example by telling that it was not only the men who fought for the Independence and sacrificed their lives but also the women and girls sacrificed their life too. Bangabandhu was the first person who successfully got across the point that women also sacrificed their dignity during the whole nine months of Liberation War," she said.

He realized the patriarchal mindset and values of our feudal society drive a woman into a hell of disgrace and humiliation.

"So without any delay President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman asked Bangladeshis to "give due honour and dignity to the women oppressed by the Pakistani army" and called them his daughters," She said.

On December 22, 1971 the Government of Bangladesh declared women who had been raped Birangana or war-heroine.

Eminent writer late Nilima Ibrahim wrote a book 'As a War Heroine, I Speak' based on her direct conversation with the rape victims of 1971; through the book she portrayed the tormenting sufferings and ordeal of each rape victim in detail, who were oppressed by the Pakistani army and its collaborators.

No doubt that Bangabandhu took a great imitative to rehabilitate the rape victims and to bring them in the mainstream of the society, said eminent Journalist Afsan Chowdhury .Talking to the Daily Observer, the Liberation War researcher Afsan Chowdhury said that the barbaric act of Pakistani army to the women of then East Pakistan was unbelievable.

"It's a true sign of perversion, which is impossible to imagine for a normal person. We only see their physical torture but other forms of torture we do not know," he said.

Praising Bangabandhu's role in regards of taking initiatives to those destitute women, he said Bangabandhu took a great initiative to rehabilitate rape victims to cure them and bring them back to the mainstream of the society. It was an outstanding work.

"He also called these destitute women as his daughters and dedicated his Dhanmandi Road 32 house as their last destination, if they find all other doors are closed. Later, he made arrangements for their marriage. This is a rare gesture," he said.

However, referring to the present status of the 1971 rape victims, he said that this is a great tragedy that we always want women to be Birangana, as rape victims, but not as warriors or freedom fighters.

"We will be free from the curse once we give recognition to each rape victim as freedom fighter not as Birangana. Because when we call them Birangana, everyone will dishonour them, brand them helpless due to our social mindset but once we give them the title freedom fighters, people will pay their respect," he said.

Referring to the Halima Parvin (A Birangana), he said that she fought during 1971 but when people considered her as a rape victim, she insisted that she be called a freedom fighter instead of Birangana.

Malaka Khan, who was in charge in rehabilitation centre of rape victims during 1971, described Bangabandhu a true model of women empowerment. Julian Francis OBE, a British national who has been closely involved in development work in Bangladesh for nearly 50 years, has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the UK.



I had a memorable meeting with Bangabandhu in January 1972 after I had arrived by road from Kolkata. Before I left him, Bangabandhu asked me about my experiences working with the people of Bangladesh in the refugee camps and what would I remember most. As I spoke, emotion got the better of me and tears welled up in my eyes. I told him that I would always remember, most of all, the plight of the women and children and that so many children never lived to see and enjoy their new country.

They perished because of acute hunger and disease (a rough estimate is that at least 1 million children perished in the refugee camps in India). Sheikh Mujib wiped his own eyes and put his arms around me and asked me more details about the state of the children in the camps.

"I will always remember about 20 children fighting over one boiled egg," I told him and added, "In the same camp I saw a child in the milk queue vomit and collapse and nearby a woman groaning and giving birth in the mud."









I told Sheikh Mujib that I had met parents who had given up hope of ever seeing their children well again. I told him that I will never forget seeing infants with their skin hanging loosely in folds from their tiny bones-lacking the strength even to lift their heads. Also, seeing the children with legs and feet swollen with oedema and malnutrition, limp in the arms of their mothers. He played a leading role in delivering humanitarian aid to some 600,000 people of the 10 million refugees affected in 1971. Talking to the Daily Observer about Bangabandhu's concern about women and children, he said:I had a memorable meeting with Bangabandhu in January 1972 after I had arrived by road from Kolkata. Before I left him, Bangabandhu asked me about my experiences working with the people of Bangladesh in the refugee camps and what would I remember most. As I spoke, emotion got the better of me and tears welled up in my eyes. I told him that I would always remember, most of all, the plight of the women and children and that so many children never lived to see and enjoy their new country.They perished because of acute hunger and disease (a rough estimate is that at least 1 million children perished in the refugee camps in India). Sheikh Mujib wiped his own eyes and put his arms around me and asked me more details about the state of the children in the camps."I will always remember about 20 children fighting over one boiled egg," I told him and added, "In the same camp I saw a child in the milk queue vomit and collapse and nearby a woman groaning and giving birth in the mud."I told Sheikh Mujib that I had met parents who had given up hope of ever seeing their children well again. I told him that I will never forget seeing infants with their skin hanging loosely in folds from their tiny bones-lacking the strength even to lift their heads. Also, seeing the children with legs and feet swollen with oedema and malnutrition, limp in the arms of their mothers.

I told Bangabandhu that I remember women arriving in the refugee camps and that many had traumatized looks, blank expressions on their faces. They had witnessed horrific incidents. They had seen members of their own families killed, some of them had been raped. They were then faced with caring for their children in very difficult conditions. I said that one day, accompanying an Oxfam-Canada doctor, we met a mother with four children, 4 to 8 years old, all with typhoid fever. The mother was covered with a sack because the only sari she possessed had been washed and was drying. As the doctor mentioned that day, "A new sari would only cost a dollar."

Much later when the refugees started returning home, some of them said that, in their opinion, the best medicine that Oxfam provided was the music which was made by the harmoniums and tablas given to the camp communities.From my meeting with Bangabandhu all those years ago, it was very clear how concerned he was about the women and children. It is, therefore, most appropriate that Bangabandhu's birthday is observed as Bangladesh's 'National Children's Day'.

