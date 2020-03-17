Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:26 AM
Home Front Page

Mujib deserves celebration but AL has failed to involve people, says Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Walid Khan

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has immense contribution to the liberation war, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam
Alamgir on Monday.
The leader like him (Bangabandhu) deserves such kinds of celebration, he said, adding that in this situation celebration of the 'Mujib Year' has different importance.
He, however, said they don't have any programmes on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In reply to a query about why BNP doesn't have any programme marking the celebration, Fakhrul termed Awami League an isolated party and said, "It doesn't want to involve the country's people in the celebration."
"The ruling party is celebrating the 'Mujib year' without involving general people with the programmes. Without involving people with the celebration and ensuring democracy for the people, celebration of the 'Mujib Year' cannot be successful," Fakhrul added.
Expressing concern about Coronavirus detection in the country and ensuring people's safety, he said, "The government should not avoid its responsibility."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Returnees from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Mujib deserves celebration but AL has failed to involve people, says Fakhrul
All edn instts, coaching centres closed till Mar 31
PM greets children on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary
Joy Bangabandhu:Birth centenary of Father of the Nation today
Inform us over phone,  don't visit us: IEDCR
Virus suspect from abroad moving freely


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft