Mujib deserves celebration but AL has failed to involve people, says Fakhrul

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has immense contribution to the liberation war, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul IslamAlamgir on Monday.The leader like him (Bangabandhu) deserves such kinds of celebration, he said, adding that in this situation celebration of the 'Mujib Year' has different importance.He, however, said they don't have any programmes on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.In reply to a query about why BNP doesn't have any programme marking the celebration, Fakhrul termed Awami League an isolated party and said, "It doesn't want to involve the country's people in the celebration.""The ruling party is celebrating the 'Mujib year' without involving general people with the programmes. Without involving people with the celebration and ensuring democracy for the people, celebration of the 'Mujib Year' cannot be successful," Fakhrul added.Expressing concern about Coronavirus detection in the country and ensuring people's safety, he said, "The government should not avoid its responsibility."