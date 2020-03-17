All edn instts, coaching centres closed till Mar 31





At home, two minor boys were detected carrying the infection on Monday.

Guardians have been asked to keep their wards at home instead of allowing them to go out of doors during the vacation period.

Meanwhile, the government officials and employees were also asked not to attend offices or move in public places with fever, cold or cough. They were asked to stay at home.

The announcement was made on Monday after the Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. In the meeting, the Cabinet took the decision to

shut educational institutions till March 31 to save the students from the deadly viral infection.

In a separate briefing held at the Secretariat, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain and Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam announced the closure of the educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) authorities have announced closure of the university from March 18 to March 28 for the same reason, DU administration confirmed.

At the briefing held at her Ministry, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed from March 18 to March 31 to tackle the Coronavirus menace.

"A decision has been taken to keep the educational institutions across the country closed from March 18 to March 31. Not only educational institutions all coaching centres will also remain closed during the period, so that the students can stay at home," she said adding that the decision of closing educational institutions was taken to keep the students at home. Parents must ensure that their children stay at home instead of venturing out.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standard, there are six parameters for taking such a decision to close all educational institutions. Bangladesh is now only at the first stage. However, the decision was taken responding to the demands of different groups including guardians. Now, they have to ensure protection of their wards, she added.

While replying to completion of the school syllabuses, she said this vacation might be adjusted with the upcoming summer vacation, Ramadan and Eid holidays. "But, we hope that the situation wouldn't worsen as much as we apprehend."

Regarding rescheduling the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam, which is scheduled to start from April 1 this year, she said that it was a long way away. "We don't want to decide about the exams too early. When needed, we will consider the issue," she added.

Regarding the Mujib Year celebration programmes for the educational institutions, Dipu Moni said that they don't have any programme except planting of 100 plants by each institution.

The educational institutions were asked to plant the trees either within the compound or at suitable places nearby without making a large gathering on the campus on the occasion.

At the briefing, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain also echoed Dipu Moni urging the guardians to keep the minor students safe and under observation during the vacation, so that they cannot invite such deadly disease by coming in contact with infected people.

While briefing media, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the Cabinet asked the authorities concerned to abide by the government decision strictly and keep the educational institutions and coaching centres closed during the period.

"The government has also already asked officials and employees concerned not to attend offices or move in the public places with fever, cold or cough. They were asked to stay at home to keep themselves safe," he added.



















