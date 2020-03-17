Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:26 AM
Home Front Page

PM greets children on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday felicitated the country's children on the eve of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations and the National Children's Day.
"Dear Sonamoni (little angel), take my greetings and affections. Please
convey my salam (greetings) to your parents and affections to your siblings. Extend my greetings to your neighbours as well," she said in an open letter sent to the children through their educational institutions across the country.
Sheikh Hasina added: "Today is March 17. A great human being was born on the soil of Bangla on this day in 1920. He is my father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman".
The premier informed the children that Bangladesh is actually a gift of Bangabandhu to the Bengali nation.
"He (Bangabandhu) gave the opportunity to the Bengalis to be identified as a nation. That's why he is our Father of the Nation," she said.
Sheikh Hasina told the children that throughout his entire life Bangabandhu had to struggle and sacrifice his personal comforts for the emancipation of the wretched people from hunger and poverty.
"He languished in jail for several times. Misery of the people used to make him saddened. He didn't hesitate to sacrifice anything for establishing the rights of deprived people," the letter read.
 The premier added: "He had emerged as nearest and dearest one of the sons of this Bangla - That is why, he is Bangabandhu".
She said it was not Bangladesh alone, several other countries across the globe was celebrating "our Father of the Nation's birth centenary - 'Mujib Year'.
"Brutal bullets of killers took away father of the nation. They (killers) tried to erase his name from the history of Bangladesh. But they couldn't do so," she said, adding they could not realise that from the stairs of his Road 32 residence, Bangabandhu's blood spill over Bangladesh and gave birth to crores of Mujibs.
That's why, today, people of Bangladesh are wide awake in search of truth, Sheikh Hasina said, adding, "History can't be erased. Truth can't be suppressed by falsehood. Today, the birth  centenary of Father of the Nation is being celebrated not only in Bangladesh, but also across the world. The world has recognised Bangladesh trough his momentous sacrifices".
"We have pledged to Father of the Nation that we will build the "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by him. And that day is not far. The father is asleep next to his parents amid the greeneries of Tungipara. May he rest in peace," she said, adding his Bangladesh is marching forward in an indomitable pace and will continue to do so in the days to come.
"We will remain wake up with his ideals inscribed in our hearts. People will wake up- generation after generation - in his Sonar Bangla. The flag that he gave (to the nation), will remain raised forever," the Prime Minister said.
"You must study attentively; develop yourselves as worthy citizens of the country to serve the nation and people," she urged the children.
"Joy Banglar Joy, Joy Mujiber Joy, Joy Bangabandhur Joy," she uttered.
A Primary and Mass Education Ministry spokesman said the premier's letter was reached to primary schools across the country to be read out tomorrow.
But, he said, since the coronavirus outbreak across the globe forced authorities to close the schools, the school authorities handed the letter to the students on Monday.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Returnees from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Mujib deserves celebration but AL has failed to involve people, says Fakhrul
All edn instts, coaching centres closed till Mar 31
PM greets children on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary
Joy Bangabandhu:Birth centenary of Father of the Nation today
Inform us over phone,  don't visit us: IEDCR
Virus suspect from abroad moving freely


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft