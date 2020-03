Bangladesh Society of Radiology and Imaging led by its General Secretary Dr Shahriar Nabi Bangladesh Society of Radiology and Imaging led by its General Secretary Dr Shahriar Nabi (Shakil), also dean of faculty of medicine of Dhaka University, paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mazar in Tungipara of Gopalganj recently. Vice-President of BSRI Prof Mizanur Rahman, Dr Fatema Doza, were present, among others. photo: observer