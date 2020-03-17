Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:25 AM
DU to observe Bangabandhu's birth centenary on March 17

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) authorities are going to observe birth centenary of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 on March 17 amid festivity.
Marking the Mujib Year, the university authorities have chalked out various programme including paying tribute to portrait of Bangabandhu, discussion and special prayer.      
Senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctors, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutes and office heads will gather at DU Vice-Chancellor's residence at 7:00am and will start journey towards the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 to place wreaths at the portrait of the architect of independence, a university press release said on Sunday.
A discussion will be held at the altar of memory eternal of the university where VC Prof Akhtarruzzaman presided over the function.




National anthem will be recited by the students of Music Department and will release 100 balloons. Later a 100 pound cake will be cut.
Special prayers will be offered at all mosques after Zuhr prayer on the campus and sweats will be distributed among resident students of the university.


Campus News
