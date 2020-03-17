Coronavirus: CU sends six people to quarantine





They are - Italy returnee Dastagir Hossain Mahfuz, hailing from Brahmanbaria, Sirajum Munir Durjoy, CU students Rana and Joy and Comilla Medical College students Saiful Islam and Ibrahim Khalil.

CU Proctor Ahsanul Kabir Palash said they raided room number 320 of Shaheed Abdur Rab Hall around 2am after learning that an Italy returnee was staying there.

"They were immediately sent to Fauzdarhat Isolation Centre for quarantine," he said, adding that the university will take action against the student who brought Mahfuz to the hall.

CU source said Mahfuz returned home on March 5 and directly went to the university along with his friends without any checkup at airport. They were planning to visit Sajek of Rangamati.

The news spread panic among students at the university, many of whom took to Facebook to express their concerns.

Coronavirus or COVID-19, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December, has spread to 157 countries and territories around the world, killing more than 6,500 people and infecting nearly 170,000 people.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case earlier this month and two more this week. Three of the patients have recovered and were discharged, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Bangladesh has made it mandatory for everyone to spend 14 days in isolation after coming from abroad to prevent the spread of the disease. On Sunday, the Manikganj administration fined a Saudi returnee Tk 10,000 for going out of home during his quarantine period.

-UNB



















