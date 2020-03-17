Video
Eliminate pay discrimination

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020

Dear Sir

Primary education is the foundation of the education system of a country. If the primary education phase is strengthened then the path of later education becomes easier. Therefore, neglecting primary education means challenging a better life and a prosperous nation. The role of teachers in ensuring quality education is undeniable. If the honourable teachers do not get deserved honour and salary it is difficult to meet the objective of quality primary education. At present, more than 400000 teachers of about 66000 government primary schools in the country suffer from pay discrimination. In order to get rid of this discrimination, from 2014 the teachers have been demanding salaries in 10th grade for head teachers and 11th for assistant teachers.

On the eve of the last parliamentary elections the ruling party, Bangladesh Awami League, wrote in their election manifesto a promise to eliminate such discrimination properly. Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has raised the assistant teacher's salary to grade 13th. But according to the prevailing rules of determining salaries in advanced grades, it will reduce the salary of lion parts teachers. Under these circumstances, providing a quality education by maintaining a positive attitude is really tough task.





To build a prosperous nation it is necessary to eliminate the existing pay discrimination in primary school. We expect that in the 'Mujib Borsho' government will initiate policy to stop this discrimination.

Abu Faruk
Assistant Teacher, Bandarban



