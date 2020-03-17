Single digit lending rate: Banks will face liquidity crisis



Shah Jalal



In some cases, banks and FIs were trying to find new borrowers as they had a huge idle fund to invest. But from the year 2018, banks and FIs are facing a liquidity crisis but it has been improving till now. Currently, banks and FIs are working smoothly by meeting the lending demand of private sectors but, they don't have any idle fund like 2017 and back. Why they cannot be able to return back like their previous position of 2017 and back?



They have many valid reasons for not obtaining a previous position like 2017 and back. Meeting up the ADR ratio as per BB guideline from the calendar year 2018, increasing loan of Government, a higher rate of Government saving instruments and money laundering are notable reasons for it. All of we know that banks and FIs act as an intermediary for collecting funds from surplus units and providing loans to deficits unit. Who are the surplus units? Theoretically, households, businesses and government are the surplus units as sources of funds of the bank and FIs but the Government is a deficit unit in our country instead of surplus unit.



Of the households and businesses, households cannot rely on the banks and FIs due to lack of trust and faith on those. The business concern is another surplus unit, from business concerns, banks and FIs should be able to source their necessary fund. But the trend to deposit into banks and FIs by business concerns has been reducing than previous for fearing of the taxation department as well as lack of credibility of the banks and FIs.



A huge amount of black/unexplained money is in hand of the various business concerns and individuals. Though the Government has provided a chance to explain/get the white status of their funds in the last finance act at the reduced rates than previous, the organizations and individuals are not getting this chance in order to save their money from expending extra-large amount to explain/ get the white status in the income tax return. They are observing the situation and are trying to send their money abroad. My point of view is totally hypothetical.



Also, we know that the financial market is not a different one than other traditional markets in the world. In other traditional markets, the relationship between supply and price is opposite. If supply increases, price will decreases and vice versa. In the current situation, there is no idle fund in the banks and FIs. So, interest should be high. This is a natural way of pricing in respect of any kind of product.



So far we know that there is no available idle fund in the hand of various FIs and banks. So they cannot reduce their interest rate now. In this situation, the Government has declared to implement the reduced interest rate from the 1st day of April 2020. How will the Banks and FIs reduce their lending rate to 9 per cent if they will not able to collect the fund at a reduced rate 6 per cent? At first, the Government should have created such a situation, then they could provide instruction to reduce the interest rate.



Somebody would like to say that the Government has fixed at a reduced rate on deposits for lending at a reduced rate by bank and FIs. Yes, this is correct but, if the surplus units (Individual, Business and Government) don't make deposits on the declared rate, from where banks and FIs will get the fund at a reduced rate to lend? Actually the Government should not fix the deposit and interest rate for the Bank and FIs. They can fix the spread between lending and deposit rates only.



They can monitor the situation, if they find any inconsistency, then they may interfere with the respective problems to solve. Apart from these, the Government has fixed a unique interest rate for all kinds of financial products except credit cards. As a result, banks and FIs would not like to lend their fund on the products carrying high risks like SME, consumer loan etc. The interest of SME, consumer loan and others with high risks should be higher than other forms of loans.



Various rumours on the news feed of social media regarding money laundering, insolvency of bank and FIs, political instability and harassment by the taxation department, individuals and business concerns fear for the depositing their funds into the banks and FIs. To cut the lending and deposit rate, the Government has to work for the returning back the depositors' faith towards banks and FIs first. When bank will hold available idle funds to invest, interest and lending rates will be reduced automatically. Only that moment the Government can provide suggestions to reduce the interest rate on deposits and lending.



It should be suggestive only, it never can be instructive, advice or other forms of pressure. Yes, it is true that if the government is able to reduce the lending rate, the business concerns and new entrepreneurs will be able to create the new scope of employments taking loan from the banks and FIs, individuals and business concerns will find new opportunity to invest instead of depositing the fund to bank and FIs. As a result, the fund will be utilized and these must affect GDP growth as well. These are possible only if banks and FIs can be able to sources at a low rate for meeting the demand of funds.



So, at first, the government should have analyzed whether the banks and FIs are able to collect enough funds at a low rate or not. Without considering the situation, the government has asked to reduce the interest rate of banks and FIs. I think it is impossible to implement in the current situation of the country. If the government does not change its decision, the banks and financial intuitions will face liquidity crisis and businesses will be hard to run smoothly. The Government should re-consider the decision to maintain business friendly-economy in the corporate sector.



The writer is member of Dhaka Taxes Bar Association























