Bangabandhu in the eyes of the young generation







Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on 17 March 1920 in the villages Tungipara under Gopalganj subdivision in the district of Faridpur. He was the third child of Sheikh Luthfur Rahman and Shayra Begum. Sheikh Mujib was called 'Khoka' by his parents.The lad of the village Tungipara afterwards has become the heart's leader of the Bangalis. He titled Bangabandhu, poet of politics, the father of Bengali nation and recently UNESCO has declared him as the friend of the world which is the biggest receipt for every Bengali of every generation.



Sheikh Mujib had a determined spirit against all kinds of aggression and suppression from his early childhood. In 1938, when Mujib was a school going boy, he had to go to jail for protesting oppression on the helpless Muslims of his locality. It was his first jail and for establishing the rights of Bangalis he had been compartmentalised 13 years of his entire life into the jail which is the second longest prison time after Nelson Mandela. The world has seen very few numbers of self-denying leaders like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a name that is concerned directly with every struggle of the Bengalis to resist the oppressors and establish their rights especially from the time of the partition of Indian subcontinent in 1947.



In 1949, Sheikh Mujib began his political career actively when he was elected joint secretary of the newly established East Pakistan Awami Muslim League. After that, he participated actively in the Language Movement and it is said that the first attempt of establishing 'Bangla' as mother tongue. Then, he was also involved in 1962s Education Movement. Afterwards, under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Six-Points Movement was initiated in 1966.During the Mass Uprising in 1969, he had already become the heart's leader of the people of East Pakistan titled Bangabandhu. He appeared as the greater leader of the Liberation War in 1971.On 7th March 1971, he delivered speech to his people to be prepared for the Liberation War at Suhrawardy Udyan. He proclaimed in a magnificent and thunderous voice, "Our struggle is for our freedom. Our struggle is for our independence". The speech has become a part of world heritage.



However, Bangladesh got its independence through long nine-month's blood shading war with the direction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After getting independence, Bangabandhu set his eyes to build the war shattered country. He took all sort of initiative for making the land flourished. He dreamed for 'Sonar Bangla'.



Furthermore, Sheikh Mujib was a compassionate man had stand besides the sufferer of not only Bangladesh but also the people all over the world those who suppressed by injustice. Bangabandhu's speech delivered to the United Nations on 25 September 1974 was a courageous utterance and courageous step towards establishing equitable rights, world peace and justice for the oppressed, deprived of the rights of the whole world.



In spite of all these, the horizon of Bengalis were blurred by the gray mist on 15 August 1975.People across the world had been dumbfounded. A group of traitor brutally killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his wife, three sons, two newly married daughter-in-law, Sheikh Nasser and many others for their personal avail. This is the most ignominious chapters in the history of Bengalis. At least, building up Bangabandhu's dreamed 'Sonar Bangla' would be an initiative for setting free from this scandal.



However, the traitor killed Bangabandhu physically, but his spirit is still alive. He will stay alive through peace loving people of every generation. There is no way to forget Sheikh Mujib's contribution. Ananda Shankar Ray verily said, "As long as Padma,Meghna,Gouri,Jamuna flows on, Sheikh Mujibur, your accomplishment will also live on."



The writer is a freelance contributor

























