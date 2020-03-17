Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:25 AM
Home Editorial

Birth centenary of the greatest son of our soil  

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Exactly 100 years ago on this day, a star was born shining bright in the horizons of undivided Bengal-the star had appeared as the beacon of freedom--the star was named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  

From humble beginnings, the youngster had quickly risen to the upper ranks of politics, struggling for the rights of his people and his pinnacle point was to lead an oppressed nation to freedom and independence. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's political legacy is that of an uncompromising patriot's call to freedom, independence and democracy.

His popularity reaching the stratosphere could not diminish his love for the common people. Till his last breath he never forgot his real source of power - the ordinary people of Bangladesh.  It was his overwhelming love for his people that made him eschew his official residence and continue to live and lead his country from home. Unfortunately, that made things easier for his killers. However, killing of the greatest son of the soil along with many of his family members on 15 August, 1975 still remains the darkest chapter in our history.

By any standard, Bangabandhu's was a remarkable political career which, through a quarter of a century, has been shaped by powerful events whose sequence belies the anticipation of even the main actors in the drama, including the protagonist himself. Since humans are mortal beings, they are created to depart the world for eternity and so had Bangabandhu. His departure was unimaginably ruthless and painful. On this auspicious occasion, we remember our founding father of the nation with love and respect.    
 
On the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, we sincerely feel that the rest of the world yet needs to learn a lot more on Bangabandhu's political struggle to create an independent and sovereign state. As much as we mourn his agonizing demise, we must also be proud that he was born as a commoner among us. We are proud to be the nation led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Oh! The greatest son of our soil, rest in peace as we cherish your love and sacrifice for us deep within our hearts.

Joy Bangla



