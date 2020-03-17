49 detained on different charges





BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with a firearm and bullets from Kutubpur area in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Fayez, 28, son of Tofayel Ahmed in Hazipur Ward No. 9 under Chowmuhuni Municipality and Shakil, 24, of Dokanghar area in Durgapur Union.

Police sources said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Kutubpur area at night and arrested the duo with a pipe gun and four rounds of bullet.

The arrested were sent to jail on Monday noon following the court order after filing a case under Arms Control Act with Begumganj Police Station (PS).

RAJSHSHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and DB Police, in a drive from Saturday till Sunday morning, detained 44 people on different charges in the city.

During the drive, a large volume of drugs were also seized.

Of the arrestees, 14 had warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 23 were detained on different charge.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Matiur Rahman is the assistant professor of Daulatkhan Government Abu Abdullah College. He is the Ameer of Daulatkhan Upazila Unit of the party.

He was arrested following a case filed under the Explosive Substance Act in 2014.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police on Saturday night detained two persons for beating up a Dhaka University (DU) student at Akhaura Railway Junction in the district.









The detainees are Swapan Khalifa, 35 and Hiran Mia, 35, residents of the upazila.

Akahaura Police sources said Swapan and Hiran sell train tickets in the black market.

Ataullah, a final-year student of Mathematics Department of DU, filmed their activities. Later, they beat up him on Saturday morning and snatched away his mobile phone when Ataullah was waiting for train.

Ataullah filed a case with Akhaura Government Railway PS in the afternoon. A total of 49 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Bhola and Brahmanbaria, in two days.BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with a firearm and bullets from Kutubpur area in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Fayez, 28, son of Tofayel Ahmed in Hazipur Ward No. 9 under Chowmuhuni Municipality and Shakil, 24, of Dokanghar area in Durgapur Union.Police sources said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Kutubpur area at night and arrested the duo with a pipe gun and four rounds of bullet.The arrested were sent to jail on Monday noon following the court order after filing a case under Arms Control Act with Begumganj Police Station (PS).RAJSHSHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and DB Police, in a drive from Saturday till Sunday morning, detained 44 people on different charges in the city.During the drive, a large volume of drugs were also seized.Of the arrestees, 14 had warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 23 were detained on different charge.DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.Arrested Matiur Rahman is the assistant professor of Daulatkhan Government Abu Abdullah College. He is the Ameer of Daulatkhan Upazila Unit of the party.He was arrested following a case filed under the Explosive Substance Act in 2014.BRAHMANBARIA: Police on Saturday night detained two persons for beating up a Dhaka University (DU) student at Akhaura Railway Junction in the district.The detainees are Swapan Khalifa, 35 and Hiran Mia, 35, residents of the upazila.Akahaura Police sources said Swapan and Hiran sell train tickets in the black market.Ataullah, a final-year student of Mathematics Department of DU, filmed their activities. Later, they beat up him on Saturday morning and snatched away his mobile phone when Ataullah was waiting for train.Ataullah filed a case with Akhaura Government Railway PS in the afternoon.