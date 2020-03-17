One killed in rival attack in Netrakona





Deceased Ripon Mia, 38, was a resident of Jalli Village under Dalpa Union in the upazila.

Locals said an altercation happened between Ripon and his neighbour Munnaf's sons about a month ago over previous enmity. Following this, the rivals equipped with lethal weapons swooped on Ripon on his way home in front of Mohsin Fishery. They hacked him indiscriminately and left him in the fishery.

The attackers escaped the place soon after local people rushed in there.

Severely injured Ripon was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he died.

Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.































