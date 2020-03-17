Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:24 AM
Home Countryside

Bangabandhu’s mural opens in Narail  

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, MAR 16: To mark the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his mural was inaugurated on the premises of District Council on Sunday at 6pm.
The mural was jointly opened by Deputy Commissioner Anjuman Ara and District Awami League President Advocate Suvas Bose.
The inaugural function was addressed, among others, by District Council Chairman Advocate Sohrab Hossain, Chief Executive Kazi Mahabubur Rashid, Poura Mayor Jahangir Biswas and Bus Mini-Bus Owners Association President Kazi Jahirul Huq.


