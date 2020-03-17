

Khulna ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birthday today

To mark the Day, district administration has taken revised programme considering the epidemic corona virus situation as per direction by the government. The revised programme was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain on Sunday evening at a press conference held in the Circuit House conference room.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader, Superintendent of Police S M Shafiullah, Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Ehsan Shah, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the press conference.

A-31 gun salute will be heralded at the Police line after sunrise.

The programme will begin through recitations from the Holy Quran (Quran Khatom) by 2,381 Islamic scholars (Quran-e-Hafez) at different city and district madrasas, mosques and orphanage institutions.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Fazr prayer seeking divine blessings peace of the departed souls of 30 lakh freedom fighters, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members along with all martyrs of August 15, 1975, to save people from coronavirus and peace and progress of the nation.

Temples, churches, pagodas and other places of religious worship will also seek divine blessings for Father of the Nation and other martyrs.

National flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings at dawn while wreaths would be placed at the mural of Bangabandhu on Khulna Betar premises by the people on the day. High officials, freedom fighters, leaders of different socio-cultural and political organisations will also place wreaths there.

The other programmes chalked out by the district administration include children art competition, drawing, essay and quiz competition, publication of wall magazine and screening of documentary films at Shaheed Hadis Park.

Fire-works will be originated in the evening at Khulna Zila School Ground while government, semi-government offices, educational institutions, KCC Bhaban will be illuminated on the day. Improved diet will be served at all hospitals, orphanages and jails on the day. State-run Khulna Betar will broadcast special programmes while the local newspapers will bring out special supplement on the occasion.

Besides, Khulna city and district units of Awami League will organise different programme to observe the birth centenary of Father of the Nation. The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and cutting 100 pound cake at the party office.

Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna WASA, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), 1971: Genocide and Tortured Archive Museum and different socio-cultural and political parties will observe the day in a befitting manner.



















