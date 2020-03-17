Cleanliness drive begins in Rajshahi





Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton formally launched the drive in front of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo in the city.

Prior to this, he addressed an advocacy meeting on the issue at the conference hall of divisional commissioner's office urging all quarters to make the drive successful.

Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sajayet Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque.















RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: Marking the Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a divisional level cleanliness drive has started here on Thursday.Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton formally launched the drive in front of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo in the city.Prior to this, he addressed an advocacy meeting on the issue at the conference hall of divisional commissioner's office urging all quarters to make the drive successful.Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sajayet Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque.