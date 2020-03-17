Maize farming popular in Kishoreganj





Farmers are expecting bumper yield of maize in 13 upazilas of the district this season as they cultivated better varieties of the crop, and the weather was favourable.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said primarily the cultivation of maize was limited to few farmers in the district. But now it is one of the main crops. Currently, maize is being cultivated in all season. The DAE sources also said, maize was cultivated in 6,993 hectares of land, and about 65,104 metric tons of maize was produced during the 2019-20 Rabi season.

Of the total lands, 105 ha was brought in Hossainpur, 265 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 45 ha in Pakundia, 420 ha in Katiadi, 70 ha in Karimganj, 20 ha in Tarail, 130 ha in Itna, 1,935 ha in Mithamoin, 2,360 ha in Nikli, 423 ha in Austagram, 1,480 ha in Bajitpur, 55 ha in Kuliarchar, and 35 ha in Bhairab upazilas.

Deputy Director of Kishoreganj DAE Md Motiur Rahman said all the necessary inputs including quality seeds and fertilisers were supplied among the cultivators at due time. On the other hand, necessary training and advices were given to the cultivators for ensuring maximum production.

The DAE sources added, easy cultivation and harvesting process, less production cost and minimum irrigation and reasonable price are the main causes of increased maize cultivation.



















KISHOREGANJ, Mar 16: The cultivation of maize is gaining popularity day by day in the district.Farmers are expecting bumper yield of maize in 13 upazilas of the district this season as they cultivated better varieties of the crop, and the weather was favourable.Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said primarily the cultivation of maize was limited to few farmers in the district. But now it is one of the main crops. Currently, maize is being cultivated in all season. The DAE sources also said, maize was cultivated in 6,993 hectares of land, and about 65,104 metric tons of maize was produced during the 2019-20 Rabi season.Of the total lands, 105 ha was brought in Hossainpur, 265 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 45 ha in Pakundia, 420 ha in Katiadi, 70 ha in Karimganj, 20 ha in Tarail, 130 ha in Itna, 1,935 ha in Mithamoin, 2,360 ha in Nikli, 423 ha in Austagram, 1,480 ha in Bajitpur, 55 ha in Kuliarchar, and 35 ha in Bhairab upazilas.Deputy Director of Kishoreganj DAE Md Motiur Rahman said all the necessary inputs including quality seeds and fertilisers were supplied among the cultivators at due time. On the other hand, necessary training and advices were given to the cultivators for ensuring maximum production.The DAE sources added, easy cultivation and harvesting process, less production cost and minimum irrigation and reasonable price are the main causes of increased maize cultivation.