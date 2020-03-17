Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:24 AM
Countryside

Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Mar 16: Golam Mostafa, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Sadar Upazila Unit of the district, died of old-age complications at his own residence in Dhanmondi area on Sunday. He was 65.
His namaz-e-janaja was held after Asr Prayer.
Later, he was buried at Joypurhat Central Graveyard.
CPB Leader Golam Mostafa left a son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  District CPB President Fazlar Rahman and General Secretary MA Rashid, among others, expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.


