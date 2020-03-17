JOYPURHAT, Mar 16: Golam Mostafa, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Sadar Upazila Unit of the district, died of old-age complications at his own residence in Dhanmondi area on Sunday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaja was held after Asr Prayer.

Later, he was buried at Joypurhat Central Graveyard.

CPB Leader Golam Mostafa left a son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death. District CPB President Fazlar Rahman and General Secretary MA Rashid, among others, expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.




























