BD expatriate killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

NOAKHALI, Mar 16: An expatriate was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 28, son of Md Badshah Mia of Sonapur area in Noakhali Municipality.

Deceased's Brother Atiqul Islam Rumon said Rakib went to Saudi Arabia on February 29 this year. He worked as a home delivery boy there. On Saturday night, a car hit his motorcycle while he was returning home.

Deceased's family sought cooperation of the government to bring the body back.











