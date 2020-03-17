

Coronavirus effect: Mud eel trade suffers for closure of export

The suspension of export to China for the last two months has put the mud eel traders in moribund condition. Besides, the mud eels are dying at the warehouses.

The traders and the collectors of the upazila are apprehending losses worth lakhs of taka.

Over 200 families have fallen into trouble after taking loans from different sources to run the trade.

Traders Azhar Ali and Subol Chandra Koch of Sakhipur Upazila said every month, mud eel worth lakhs of taka would be exported to China via Dhaka from different areas, including Kirton Khola, Kalian Para, Kalidash, Nolua, Mahanandapur, Pathar, and Ichhadighi.

He also said, due to regular presence in Chinese menu, country's 90 per cent mud eel are exported to China. The rest 10 per cent are exported to several other countries of the world including Hong Kong and Taiwan. As a result, many engaged in the trade and changed their lots. But, the outbreak of coronavirus caused the full closure of mud eel to China since January 20 last.

Traders said they had fish businesses before starting the mud eel trading. They used to export the fish through different Dhaka-based trading organisations including Orchid Trading Corporation, Anzum International and Gazi Enterprise.

In order to expand mud eel export, these exporting agencies would provide loans in advance to the collectors. By selling their stocks of mud eel, they would refund the loans.

The mud eel warehouses, which remained vibrant few months back, are now lifeless. The warehouse owners are suffering to provide salaries to the labourers.

Mud eel collector Ratan Chandra Koch of Kalidash Village said, "Earlier, I would earn Tk 500 to 700 per day catching mud eel from different water bodies. But, now warehouse owners are declining to buy mud eel. So, it has become very hard to run my family."

Film Director Niranjan Biswas of Kalidash Village said many unemployed youths used to run living by selling mud eel to the warehouses.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Rafiqul Islam said the mud eel trading has suffered a setback. Many fish farmers of the upazila would earn living through selling mud eel to the warehouses.

If the stocks are sold in local markets, then the collectors and the warehouses will get a little relief from the losses, he observed.

















