Eight teams reach 2nd round





The teams are: Ekattor TV, Radio Today, Bangla Vision, GTV, New Age, Khola Kagoj, Ittefaq and New Nation.

In the day's matches, Ekattor TV beat Samakal by 3-2 goals, Radio Today defeated Korotoa 2-0, Bangla Vision beat Dhaka Times 2-0, GTV defeated UNB 2-0, New Age overcame BSS 1-0 and Khola Kagoj beat Asian TV 1-0.

In the day's other two fixtures, Daily Ittefaq and The New Nation got walkover as their opponents did not appeared in the field in time.

Legendary footballer Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu, general secretary of Bangladesh Roller Sketing Federation Asiful Hassan, DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad, among others, distributed the day's best player awards.

After a recess on Tuesday, eight 2nd round matches will be held on Wednesday morning at the same venue.

Wednesday's matches: Nagarik TV vs GTV (8:30 am), Daily Sun vs ATN News (9 am), Sangram vs Amader Shomoy (9:30 am), Channel 1 vs Jugantor (10 am), Ajkaler Khabor vs Jababdihi (10:30 am), Naya Diganta vs Ittefaq (11 am), Inqilab vs Manab Zamin (11:30 am) and Jagonews vs Sangsad (12 noon). -UNB

















