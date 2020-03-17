Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:23 AM
Home Sports

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020

Mahmudullah's all-round fineness failed to escape Gazi's defeat

Sk Jamal and Shinepukur bag wins

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Sports Reporter

Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Gazi Group Cricketers in Monday's DPDCL match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur while Shinepukur Cricket Club downed Mohammedan Sporting Club at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club won against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at BKSP Ground-4, Savar.

Prime Bank vs Gazi Group
Mahmudullah led from front but still Gazi Group Cricketers fallen short to Tamim Iqbal's Prime Bank Cricket Club by nine runs.
Gazi preferred to chase winning the toss and got 252 run's target from Prime Bank. But they were able to manage 242 for nine from stipulated 50 overs to concede the defeat. Young all-rounder Mahedi Hasan was the top scorer for Gazi. He remained unbeaten with 56 runs off 49 balls hitting six boundaries and three over boundaries. Soumya Sarkar missed a half century for one run. Besides, Mahmudullah scored 32 and Akbar Ali 31 for Gazi.
Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets each for Prime Bank.
Earlier, Prime Bank got a fighting total of 251 runs losing six wickets ridding on the bat of Rony Talukdar, Nahidul Islam and Nayeem Hasan. Rony scored 79, Nahidul 53 and Nayeem 46. Tamim failed to impress with the bat, who got 19 runs only. Mahmudullah claimed three wickets while Nasum Ahmed got two for Gazi.

Shinepukur vs Mohammedan
Shinepukur registered their 1st victory beating Mohammedan by five wickets.
Black and Whites preferred to bat first winning the toss and posted 257 runs on the board losing seven wickets. Mahmudul Hasan gathered 58 runs while Irfan Shukkur Missed his fifty for four runs. Mohor Sheikh and Tanvir Islam got two wickets each.
Shinepukur in reply, had achieved the target of 258 runs losing five wickets keeping three balls at hand. Tanzid Hasan (59), Robiul Islam (54), Towhid  Hridoy (50) and Maidul Ankon (49) were the notable Shinepukur's scorers.

Sheikh Jamal vs Khelaghar
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mehidy Miraz flopped in the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity, in which Sheikh Jamal outclassed Khelaghar by 55 runs.
Kheleghar invited Sheikh Jamal to bat first winning the toss. Soaring on the bat of Shykat Ali (83), skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan (58) and senior cricketer Nasir Hossain (54), Sheikh Jamal got very good total of 276 for nine. Ifran Hossain scalped four wickets while Khaled Ahmed and Masum Khan shared two wickets each.
Chasing 277-run's target, Khelaghar could accumulate 221 runs spending nine wickets from 50 overs allocated for them. Jahurul Islam was the top scorer with 51 runs. Salahuddin Shakil, Elias Sunny and Sohrawardi Shuvo picked two wickets each.


