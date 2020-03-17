Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:23 AM
Home Sports

Tigers' Pakistan tour postponed

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Sports Reporter

Mominul Haque and Azhar Ali pose with the trophy. photo: AFP

Mominul Haque and Azhar Ali pose with the trophy. photo: AFP

The 3rd part of Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour to Pakistan in 2020 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have jointly informed the news on Monday.
The Bangladesh Team was due to reach Karachi on March 29 to play the lone ODI on April 01 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test between April 05 and 09. The boards are yet to decide the revised fixture of the overdue games. According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the ICC, the due Test of the WTC needs to be held within March 2021.
Like all other sectors, the Corona panic spread within sports galleries and almost all of the global events have been postponed for different periods. Cricket World is also severely panicked. Like international events, mega events akin to IPL and domestic events in different countries were postponed. Pakistan Super League (PSL) semies and the finals are the sporting events, which were now to happen amidst COVID-19 wary.
Bangladesh however, withdrew all their recent fixtures. The special concert ahead of the Mujeeb Borsho, the birth centenary of the father of the nation, alongside two special T20i matches between the Asia XI and the World XI were also closed. The domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL) also locked down till March 31.
Bangladesh were supposed to travel Pakistan in January this year to play two Tests and three T20i matches but many senior cricketers showed unwillingness to go to Pakistan for security reasons. Several phases of talks were held between the boards of two countries to reach in a conclusion. Bangladesh decided to tour Pakistan at three separate phases since cricketers didn't want to stay longer periods in Pakistan.
In lie with the revised itineraries, Tigers made trip to Pakistan twice in January and February this year to play three T20i matches and the 1st Test of the WTC. Guests were swept cleanly in the white ball game and conceded innings defeat in the red ball match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How Premier League stars keep busy during the coronavirus shutdown
PSG put all sporting activity on hold due to coronavirus
'Don't sacrifice lives': Doubts grow in Japan over Tokyo Olympics
Eight teams reach 2nd round
Mahmudullah's all-round fineness failed to escape Gazi's defeat
Olympic flame handover ceremony to be closed
Tigers' Pakistan tour postponed
All Sporting activities postponed till Mar 31


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft