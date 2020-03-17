Tigers' Pakistan tour postponed



Mominul Haque and Azhar Ali pose with the trophy. photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Team was due to reach Karachi on March 29 to play the lone ODI on April 01 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test between April 05 and 09. The boards are yet to decide the revised fixture of the overdue games. According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the ICC, the due Test of the WTC needs to be held within March 2021.

Like all other sectors, the Corona panic spread within sports galleries and almost all of the global events have been postponed for different periods. Cricket World is also severely panicked. Like international events, mega events akin to IPL and domestic events in different countries were postponed. Pakistan Super League (PSL) semies and the finals are the sporting events, which were now to happen amidst COVID-19 wary.

Bangladesh however, withdrew all their recent fixtures. The special concert ahead of the Mujeeb Borsho, the birth centenary of the father of the nation, alongside two special T20i matches between the Asia XI and the World XI were also closed. The domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL) also locked down till March 31.

Bangladesh were supposed to travel Pakistan in January this year to play two Tests and three T20i matches but many senior cricketers showed unwillingness to go to Pakistan for security reasons. Several phases of talks were held between the boards of two countries to reach in a conclusion. Bangladesh decided to tour Pakistan at three separate phases since cricketers didn't want to stay longer periods in Pakistan.

In lie with the revised itineraries, Tigers made trip to Pakistan twice in January and February this year to play three T20i matches and the 1st Test of the WTC. Guests were swept cleanly in the white ball game and conceded innings defeat in the red ball match.





















