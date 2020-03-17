All Sporting activities postponed till Mar 31





The decision was taken following a directive from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent further spreading of the virus. The State Minister opened up regarding the issue before media at the Bangladesh Secretariat on the day.

Mr Zahid said, "The number of virus contamination case is increasing. People are getting affected. Schools and colleges are closed in this situation. A member of the cabinet brought up the issue and Prime Minister directed to postpone sporting activities including cricket and football. Thus, the local and international tournaments in the country are postponed till 31 March."

"If there was any international event to be held in the time, those will be arranged in April."

".... Some cricketers spit saliva while bowling which is may pose a threat in this condition. The sportsmen can be exposed to the virus in many ways. It is important to ensure safety of the athletes. So we took the decision to postpone the tournament for a few days," says the State Minister.

In the meantime, the government also closed all the educational institutes till 31 March for the same reason. Considering the situation over the world, on March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 outbreak a Global Pandemic, a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

According to WHO, a pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations. After a pandemic is declared, it becomes more apt that community spread will eventually happen, and government and health systems need to ensure that they are prepared for the situation.



































