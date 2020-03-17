Women's Football League resumes tomorrow

Bashundhara Kings will take on FC Uttar Bongo in the lone match of the Tricotex Women's Football League that resumes on Wednesday (March 18) at Birshresha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The match kicks off

at 3 pm.

On the following day on Thursday (March 19), Cumilla United will play against Spartan MKG Sylhet FC at 12 pm while Jamalapur Kacharipara Ekadash

meets Nasrin Sports Academy at 3pm. Both the matches will be held at the same venue. -BSS

















