Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:23 AM
Business

Air New Zealand to axe flights and jobs over virus

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WELLINGTON, Mar 16: Air New Zealand announced Monday it will cut the carrier's long-haul capacity by 85 per cent and impose redundancies as it shrinks to a skeleton operation in response to the coronavirus.
The airline placed its shares a trading halt Monday as it assesses the fallout of plunging demand and  global travel restriction sparked by the pandemic.
It said flights from Auckland to a range of destinations were being suspended, including Chicago, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Vancouver, Tokyo, Honolulu and Taipei.
"On its long haul network, Air New Zealand will be reducing its capacity by 85 per cent over the coming months and will operate a minimal schedule to allow Kiwis to return home and to keep trade corridors with Asia and North America open," it said in a statement.
It said domestic services would be cut by about 30 per cent, while flight to Australia and the Pacific island would also be reduced significantly.    -AFP


