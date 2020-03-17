BoJ joins peers to fight coronavirus fallout





The central bank also decided to create a new loan program to assist funding of small firms hit by the health crisis, and ramp up buying of commercial paper and corporate bonds.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday's move, decided at a hastily arranged emergency meeting, was aimed at preventing credit markets from freezing up and ensuring firms have smooth access to money ahead of the March end of the fiscal year.

"As for the global economy, it's hard to foresee a V-shaped recovery. We might see global growth stagnate for some time," Kuroda told a news conference.

"The BOJ decided it was necessary to act quickly, particularly ahead of the March fiscal year-end, to ensure corporate financing remains smooth and markets restore stability," he said.

The decision came in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut to near zero on Sunday, and was followed hours later by an unexpected easing by the New Zealand central bank, underscoring policymakers' worries of a world economy unraveling rapidly amid the epidemic.

At the meeting, the BOJ decided to buy ETFs at an annual pace of around 12 trillion yen ($112.55 billion), double the previous amount, until markets stabilize from the recent rout.

It will also double the pace of purchases for Japanese real-estate trust funds (J-REIT) to 180 billion yen per year, for the time being, the statement said.

The BOJ said it will revert to the original pace of buying once markets stabilize, suggesting that the stepped-up purchases were a temporary measure to address the latest market turmoil.

In a bid to prevent credit markets from freezing up, the central bank will also set aside 2 trillion yen for additional purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds. The BOJ left unchanged its -0.1per cent short-term interest rate target and a pledge to guide long-term rates around 0per cent.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the BOJ's decision as "swift and appropriate" in light of recent market turbulence.

But markets were unimpressed, with Tokyo stocks sliding to their lowest in three and a half years on Monday. "Compared with other central banks such as Fed, the BOJ's steps lacked boldness. It clearly showed there's little room left for the BOJ to ease further," said Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities. -Reuters

























