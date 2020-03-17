Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:22 AM
Home Business

Trump congratulates Federal Reserve Bank for rates cut

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

WASHINGTON, March 16: US President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was "good news" and "makes me very happy" as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the US economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"It's really good news. It's great for the country," Trump, who had publicly pressed the Fed to slash rates to boost the economy during the fast-escalating coronavirus outbreak, told a White House news conference.
Shortly before Trump spoke, the Fed cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks in another emergency move. In a statement, the central bank said it was lowering rates to a target range of 0per cent to 0.25per cent.
Trump also urged Americans, who have cleared store shelves of some basic essentials in recent days, to "buy a little bit less." He said grocery stories were committed to staying open throughout the crisis.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mnuchin sees virus causing US slowdown but no recession
S Korea c. bank makes emergency rate cut to record low
Air New Zealand to axe flights and jobs over virus
British Airways, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive
Airlines slash jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
Potato joins BD export basket
BoJ joins peers to fight coronavirus fallout
Trump congratulates Federal Reserve Bank for rates cut


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft