BANKING EVENTS

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Vice Chairman Mohammed Abdul Maleque inaugurating Mujib Corner at its Agrabad Branch, Chattogram recently accompanied by bank's Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Chattogram Zonal Head Mohammed Hafizur Rahman and other senior officials,National Bank Ltd (NBL) Director and Executive Committee Chairperson Parveen Haque Sikder MP inaugurating Mujib Corner by cutting ribbon on Monday at its Head Office, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Managing Director C.M. Ahmed and other high officials are also seen in the picture. The Corner is set up with a sculpture of the Father of the Nation, collection of a number of books on him, a photo gallery and some souvenirs.One Bank Ltd Chairman Sayeed H. Chowdhury inaugurating Mujib Corner at the bank's Corporate HQ on Sunday accompanied by Vice Chairman Asoke Das Gupta, Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam, Directors and high officials.