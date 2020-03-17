EC starts distributing NID cards to children today

The Election Commission is going to start distributing National Identity Card to children aged between 16 and 17 from today.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the EC decided to provide NID cards to minor citizens across the country.

"We are going to start providing NID cards among minor citizens those who are 16-17 years of old. On the occasion of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, we will provide NID cards to children across the country," a senior official of NID wing of the EC told the Daily Observer on Monday.

At least 10 minor citizens would get NID cards at every thana or upazila level across the country on the day, he added. Bangladesh is going to observe Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary from 17 March 2020 and it will continue till March 17, 2021.