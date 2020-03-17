Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:22 AM
Home Back Page

EC starts distributing NID cards to children today

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission is going to start distributing National Identity Card to children aged between 16 and 17 from today.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the EC decided to provide NID cards to minor citizens across the country.
"We are going to start providing NID cards among minor citizens those who are 16-17 years of old. On the occasion of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, we will provide NID cards to children across the country," a senior official of NID wing of the EC told the Daily Observer on Monday.
At least 10 minor citizens would get NID cards at every thana or upazila level across the country on the day, he added. Bangladesh is going to observe Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary from 17 March 2020 and it will continue till March 17, 2021.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC starts distributing NID cards to children today
Death warrant for war criminal ATM Azharul sent to jail
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
HC questions journo Ariful’s conviction
Kurigram DC Sultana to be withdrawn, departmental actions soon: PA Ministry
Hearing on charge framing on April 16
SC publishes full verdict on war criminal Azhar
Muggers put on remand


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft