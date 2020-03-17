Death warrant for war criminal ATM Azharul sent to jail





International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the death warrant for war criminal Azhar hours after the Supreme Court had released the full text of its verdict upholding his death penalty in a war crime case. ICT Registrar Sayed Ahmed confirmed that they issued the warrant around 4.30 pm.

Copies of the warrant were also sent to the Dhaka district magistrate for necessary actions and to the home and the law ministries for information. On Sunday, the Supreme Court released its full verdict on death penalty awarded to war criminal ATM Azharul Islam.

The SC upheld the death penalty handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

The copy of full verdict was released after all four members of the Appellate Division bench signed it. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

















The death warrant for Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam was sent to Dhaka central on Monday noon.International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the death warrant for war criminal Azhar hours after the Supreme Court had released the full text of its verdict upholding his death penalty in a war crime case. ICT Registrar Sayed Ahmed confirmed that they issued the warrant around 4.30 pm.Copies of the warrant were also sent to the Dhaka district magistrate for necessary actions and to the home and the law ministries for information. On Sunday, the Supreme Court released its full verdict on death penalty awarded to war criminal ATM Azharul Islam.The SC upheld the death penalty handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.The copy of full verdict was released after all four members of the Appellate Division bench signed it. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.