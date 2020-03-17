Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:22 AM
Home Back Page

Death warrant for war criminal ATM Azharul sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The death warrant for Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam was sent to Dhaka central on Monday noon.
International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the death warrant for war criminal Azhar hours after the Supreme Court had released the full text of its verdict upholding his death penalty in a war crime case. ICT Registrar Sayed Ahmed confirmed that they issued the warrant around 4.30 pm.
Copies of the warrant were also sent to the Dhaka district magistrate for necessary actions and to the home and the law ministries for information. On Sunday, the Supreme Court released its full verdict on death penalty awarded to war criminal ATM Azharul Islam.
The SC upheld the death penalty handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
The copy of full verdict was released after all four members of the Appellate Division bench signed it. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC starts distributing NID cards to children today
Death warrant for war criminal ATM Azharul sent to jail
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
HC questions journo Ariful’s conviction
Kurigram DC Sultana to be withdrawn, departmental actions soon: PA Ministry
Hearing on charge framing on April 16
SC publishes full verdict on war criminal Azhar
Muggers put on remand


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft