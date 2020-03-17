Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn





The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a notification in this regard.

She was withdrawn for bringing the journalists to her local office breaching laws and service rules. The journalist was whisked away from his house by a mobile court at late Friday night on her instruction.

Deputy Secretary of PA Ministry Md Rezaul Karim will replace her as he was appointed new DC of the district.

Along with Sultana, the PA Ministry has also withdrawn two additional deputy commissioners (ADC) and Revenue Deputy Collector (RDC) of the district for their proven involvement in the incident of torture on the journalist.



















Finally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurigram Sultana Parveen has been withdrawn from her present office and transferred to the Public Administration Ministry.The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a notification in this regard.She was withdrawn for bringing the journalists to her local office breaching laws and service rules. The journalist was whisked away from his house by a mobile court at late Friday night on her instruction.Deputy Secretary of PA Ministry Md Rezaul Karim will replace her as he was appointed new DC of the district.Along with Sultana, the PA Ministry has also withdrawn two additional deputy commissioners (ADC) and Revenue Deputy Collector (RDC) of the district for their proven involvement in the incident of torture on the journalist.