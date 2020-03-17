Business News

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan along with Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Directors and Executives, inaugurating Mujib Corner on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at its Head Office Islami Bank Tower in the city on Sunday. Mujib Corners have also been set up in Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Bogura branch of the Bank.IPDC Finance Ltd Chief Financial Officer (Acting) Fahmida Khan and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisations in presence of IPDC CEO Mominul Islam, bKash CEO Kamal Quadir and high officials from both sides, at a ceremony held at bKash head office in the city recently. Under this agreement, customers of IPDC Finance Ltd will be able to pay installments of loan through bKash. Very soon, the installment payment of Monthly DPS Savings Scheme through bKash will also be launched.