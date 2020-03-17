Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:22 AM
Home Business

US factories shift operations to restock supermarket shelves

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW YORK, March 16: With supermarkets stripped of food and many other essentials, consumer product companies halted factory runs of niche items such as scented bleach in order to speed up production of more basic merchandise that is in high demand.
Brick-and-mortar retailers have warned that hoarding toilet paper, cleaning supplies and food staples was fueling shortages. Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the biggest online retailer, said it sold out of many household staples after orders spiked.
As the fast-spreading coronavirus continues to alarm consumers across Europe and the United States, Trump held a phone call on Sunday with 30 executives from grocery stores including Amazon.com's Whole Foods, Target Corp (TGT.N), Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N). Trump Administration official Larry Kudlow assured television news viewers that US supply lines were "working pretty well."
"The grocery supply chain is not going to shut down," said Doug Baker, who leads crisis management for the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), the trade group representing food retailers and wholesalers.
That does not mean that every product and Doritos chip flavor will be on store shelves.
As factories move to round-the-clock operations, they are focusing on the highest priority items to address the unprecedented surge in demand, said Baker.
For example, rather than cranking out bleach in several different sizes and scents, they will limit production to the most popular. Exotic flavors of certain foods may also be halted. That saves times because machines have to be changed to produce a different product.
"Manufacturers have also started allocating goods so they can ensure equal distribution across the country," Baker said.    -Reuters









