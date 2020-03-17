Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:22 AM
Home Business

NZ slashes rates as PM warns of recession

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

WELLINGTON, Mar 16: New Zealand's central bank slashed interest rates to almost zero Monday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned the coronavirus could have a worse economic impact than the global financial crisis.
The official cash rate, already at a record low of 1.0 per cent, was cut to 0.25 per cent in a surprise move designed to protect New Zealand from a virus-induced recession.
However, markets shrugged off the tactic -- with the benchmark NZX 50 closing down 3.56 per cent -- and Ardern's tone was pessimistic when she addressed reporters several hours after the announcement.
"The preliminary advice I received from Treasury this weekend is that the economic impact of the virus on New Zealand could be greater than the global financial crisis," she said.
Pressed on whether that could mean a recession, as occurred in 2008, Ardern replied: "Well, based on that advice, obviously, because the GFC led to a recession."
Ardern's government is set to unveil on Tuesday a multi-billion-dollar stimulus package, which the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said would complement its rate cut.
The bank was not scheduled to make a monetary policy announcement until March 25 but acted early because of "the rapidly deteriorating economic situation relating to COVID-19".
The bank warned "the negative impact on the New Zealand economy is, and will continue to be, significant", pointing to curtailed global trade, travel and consumer spending.
New Zealand has just eight confirmed coronavirus cases and no fatalities, for a population of nearly five million.
The government on Monday barred events of more than 500 people and restrictions kicked in forcing all international arrivals to self isolate in a bid to slow the virus' spread.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mnuchin sees virus causing US slowdown but no recession
S Korea c. bank makes emergency rate cut to record low
Air New Zealand to axe flights and jobs over virus
British Airways, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive
Airlines slash jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
Potato joins BD export basket
BoJ joins peers to fight coronavirus fallout
Trump congratulates Federal Reserve Bank for rates cut


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: EU states record highest 1-day death toll
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft