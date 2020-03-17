Coronavirus fallout on Chinese economy, its partners





The World Health Organization defines contact with an infected person as being seated within two rows of one another. But people don't just sit during flights, particularly ones lasting longer than a few hours. They visit the bathroom, stretch their legs, and grab items from the overhead bins. In fact, during the 2003 coronavirus outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a passenger aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Beijing infected people well outside the WHO's two-row boundary.

Economic turmoil in China

Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, have been the focus of disease prevention efforts over the last eight weeks. As the death toll climbed to more than 6,000 worldwide, and infections to over 160,000, the vast majority of cases were still inside that quarantined zone.

But the disease had spread far across the country before Hubei was sealed off, and some of the worst-affected places are the manufacturing and economic centres that power China's economy. Southern Guangdong province, just across from Hong Kong and home to international giants such as Apple supplier Foxconn, is the second-worst affected province after Hubei, with 1,339 cases of the coronavirus confirmed and five deaths. Eastern Zhejiang, near Shanghai, is the fourth most seriously hit, with 1,205 cases by , although only one death. It is also the base for companies including the hugely influential Alibaba, China's answer to Amazon and eBay.

Coronavirus had been spreading almost unchecked in Wuhan for weeks before the quarantine, and overwhelmed hospitals appear to have sent patients home, only to spread the disease. Authorities in other areas started tracking cases much earlier and have better resources to isolate and treat those who fall sick, something reflected in a much lower death rate.

The speed of the disease's spread is perhaps not surprising given Wuhan's position as a regional economic hub, with links to other key centres, and the fact that the coronavirus has proved contagious in the early days of infection when patients have few symptoms, making it hard to identify carriers as clusters spread.

Yet China cannot afford for its factories to sit idle, or its restaurants and shops to stay empty indefinitely. Authorities were already worried about faltering growth after last year saw the slowest rate of expansion in almost three decades; GDP growth had not slid so low since 1990, when China was isolated in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Many small and medium companies in particular are already hovering on the brink, and a wave of bankruptcies is expected. Retail and hospitality companies expected bumper sales over the lunar new year, and even factories that closed for the Chinese New Year holiday expected to reopen in early February.

An influential Chinese economist has already warned that the coronavirus crisis could slice a full percentage point off growth this year.So authorities are trying to balance two unfathomable risks - of either fuelling the coronavirus by pushing too much for normal routines, or paving the way for the collapse of their local economy by keeping everything on lockdown. "This year our company isn't talking about the question of profit," Guangdong Meijie Group chief executive Luo Xiaohua told China Business News. "Our main objective is just to survive."

World Health Organization Director Deneral, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the window for containment is "narrowing and declared Covid-19 as pandemic'.

If quarantine and business shutdowns can't stop Covid-19 in the way it halted SARS in 2003, its heavy cost on local economies - and populations - look far less defensible, more so in China and beyond. "Ongoing threat to physical and mental health in Hubei is unconscionable - (people are) trapped together and fearful. Moreover, once quarantine ends, people in Hubei will flee. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, quarantines delayed the spread but over time made little difference."

Migrant workers are not back

China is still weeks away from getting its economy back up to speed as most of the country's migrant labourers have not yet returned to work because of the coronavirus outbreak. Less than one third of China's 291 million migrant workers - citizens with household registration in rural areas but who work in towns and cities - had returned from their hometowns by last Friday, Liu Xiaoming, a vice-transport minister, said at the weekend. The transport ministry said passenger traffic on China's roads, railways and aeroplanes was 12 million people on Sunday, about 20 per cent of the volume on the same day a year earlier.

Some 120 million migrant workers were expected to return to their jobs in the second half of February, bringing the workforce to about two thirds of its full capacity. The remaining 100 million will return in March if the virus - which has killed more than 6,000 people and infected over 1.6 lakhs - is brought under control, said Liu.

Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone manufacturer in Zhengzhou city, is offering a 3,000 yuan (US$430) bonus to migrant workers from Henan province, which neighbours the virus' epicentre Hubei, if they return to its factory by the end of the month, the Chinese magazine Caixin reported. Authorities in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, announced free train trips for workers returning from regions where the outbreak was stable. Yiwu, an export hub for manufactured goods south of the city, is also promising subsidised transport.

China's statistics bureau estimates there are about 174 million migrant workers employed outside their home provinces, although domestic migration could be much larger as the figure does not capture millions of white-collar office workers in big cities like Beijing and Shenzhen.

Haitong Securities analysts said on Sunday that the data on passenger traffic and coal consumption for power generation clearly showed that the world's second biggest economy was far from running at full steam. Only two thirds of China's industrial capacity is estimated to be operational by the end of February, Minsheng Securities said recently, showing the coronavirus outbreak could have a much bigger impact on the economy than expected. Meanwhile, the National People's Congress, an annual gathering of China's top legislature that sets economic and social development targets, including China's growth rate target.

China's transport minister recently said fewer than one-third of the country's 291 million migrant workers, or people from rural areas who work in cities, had returned to their jobs as of Feb. 14. He said another 120 million should return by the end of February, while the remaining 100 million would return in March.

The epidemic is likely to hit China's economy hard. Nomura last Monday again cut its forecast for China's first-quarter gross domestic product growth. It now expects expansion of 3% from the same period a year earlier. Last year, first-quarter GDP grew 6.4%.

Impact on Bangladesh

ADB has assessed that in a worst case scenario, Bangladesh may experience 1.1% fall in GDP, equivalent to a loss of 3.02 billion USD. That also translates to about 8.95 lakh Bangladeshis at the risk of losing their jobs. As per recent UNCTAD Report, a 2% fall in imports of Chinese intermediate inputs can cost 16 million USD to Bangladesh. In addition to the negative impact of Covid-19 on various segments of economy, various infrastructure projects that involves Chinese construction companies will face uncertainties. China Major Bridge Engineering Company involved in construction of Padma Bridge project has its headquarters in Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus. With the possibility of Chinese workers unable to return, the progress of the project to its full capacity will suffer.

















