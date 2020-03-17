Tourism fair postponed on coronavirus fears

The three-day Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair scheduled to begin on April 3 next has been postponed on coronavirus fears, said the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the principal organizer of the fair.

The fair slated to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka from April , has been deferred to October 29. The time length and the spot of the fair will remain the same.

TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman gave the announcement at a press conference at National Press Club Monday.




















