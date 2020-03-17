Australian index ends down 9.7pc in largest-ever drop

SYDNEY, Mar 16: Australia's main share index fell 9.7 per cent on Monday, the largest ever per centage drop, as fears over the economic impact of coronavirus savages global markets.

The ASX 200 tumbled 537.30 points to 5,002.00, with the energy and industrial sectors leading the declines as they both lost more than 15 per cent as investors shrugged off a volley of stimulus measures from central banks around the world and at home. The losses were in line with an Asia-wide retreat and CommSec said the "latest initiates from central banks failed to give investors confidence". The ASX 200 has now fallen more than 30 per cent since late February. -AFP











