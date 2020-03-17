

BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Nepal and the senior officials of the Secretariat of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), after unveiling a banner of tribute to Bangladesh Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the BIMSTEC Secretariat at Gulshan in the city on Monday. Unveiling the banner BIMSTEC Secretariat has joined Bangabandhu's Centenary Birth Celebration. This banner will be on display during the entire Mujib Borsho, beginning on 17 March 2020 and running through 26 March 2021.