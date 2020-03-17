Stocks extend falling streak on coronavirus fears





Three more people were diagnosed with the virus in Bangladesh on Sunday, raising the current number of affected people in the country to five, according to Disease Control and Research.

The government also decided to close all educational institutions from today (Tuesday) to March 31 as a preventive measure against spread of the coronavirus.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 196.75 points or 4.95 per cent to settle at 3,772. The index sank the below the 3,800-mark, lowest in six and a half years since October 21, 2013.

Two other indices also saw free-fall. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 68.20 points to close at 1,265 and the DSES (Shariah) index shed 52.34 points to settle at 874.

Turnover was Tk 4.06 billion on the country's premier bourse, advancing 8.84 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 3.73 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 333 closed lower, 10 ended higher and 12 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 147,028 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 186.81 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 2,988 billion, from Tk 3,111 billion in the previous session.

Square Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 247 million changing hands, closely followed by Monno Ceramic, Orion Pharma, Brac Bank and BATBC.

FAS Finance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 7.89 per cent while IPDC Finance was the worst loser, losing 14.10 per cent.

CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, plunged 577 points to close at 11,576 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, lost 350 points to finish at 7,017.

The losers beat gainers, as 235 issues closed lower, 25 ended higher and 11 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.55 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Tk 134 million in turnover.























