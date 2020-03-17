

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’

Bipasha tweeted, "How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!"

Four people suspected of being infected with coronavirus fled from a government-run hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra late on Friday and were traced later by the police, officials had told Hindustan Times on Sunday. All the four people who fled the hospital said they left as they were kept in the same ward where one positive patient was undergoing treatment.

-Hindustan Times



































