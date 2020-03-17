Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:21 AM
Home Art & Culture

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’

Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’

Days after five patients fled the isolation ward in a Mumbai hospital, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have slammed the attitude, urging everyone to trust the government and medical authorities. The patients were later traced.
Bipasha tweeted, "How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!"
Four people suspected of being infected with coronavirus fled from a government-run hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra late on Friday and were traced later by the police, officials had told Hindustan Times on Sunday. All the four people who fled the hospital said they left as they were kept in the same ward where one positive patient was undergoing treatment.
    -Hindustan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Filmmaker Roya Sadat: Voice of Afghan women
Coronavirus patients flee Mumbai hospital: Bipasha Basu ‘shocked’
Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
Dhaka Padatik celebrates 40th anniversary
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus


Latest News
Cinema halls set to close till Apr 2
Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary Tuesday
Grameenphone, Banglalink ask employees to work from home
US for mounting more pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation
Banks to invest for keeping stability in capital market: Kamal
41 quarantined in Noakhali
All sporting events postponed
Farmer found dead in Madaripur
Dhaka urges world to work together to tackle coronavirus
Most Read News
Economic growth acceleration requires spurring labour productivity
All educational institutions to remain shut till Mar 31
3 new cases reported in country, local transmission starts
Rezaul new Kurigram DC, Sultana withdrawn
Christie’s becomes first major auction house to close most locations in response to Coronavirus Pandemic
HC asks to submit all documents related to journo Ariful
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts today
3 senior asst secretaries withdrawn
Richa Chadha, Ekta Kapoor debate if comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet is politicising coronavirus pandemic
Govt to brief diplomats evening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft