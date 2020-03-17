BARI arranges workshop on crops selection

Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:20 AM
Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Eduvista Desk

The Seed Technology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) organizes a workshop titled "Research Review and Programme planning workshop 2020 under SACP" at the seminar room of FMPE Division of the institute on March 15, 2020. The workshop was organised under Smallholder Agricultural Competitiveness Project (SACP) BARI Component that financed by Bangladesh Government and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). A research work is conducted at 30 upazilas of 11 southern districts under the project.
BARI Director General Dr Md Abdul Wohab inaugurated the workshop as chief guest. BARI Director (Training and Communication) Dr Md Miaruddin chaired the workshop while Director (Support & Services) Md Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr Md Nazirul Islam, Director (Pulses Research Centre) Rais Uddin Chawdhury, Director (Oilseed Research Centre) Dil Afroza Khanam were present as special guests. 



