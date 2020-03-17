The Hague University offers scholarship





Masters Degree

Deadline: 31 March (annual)

Study in: Netherlands

Course starts: September 2020

Brief description:

Each year, a maximum of three (one-time) scholarships each worth EUR 5,000 are available to prospective master's degree students. The University is seeking young, intelligent, talented and ambitious people who view themselves as citizens of the world.

Host Institution(s): The Hague University of Applied Sciences

Field(s) of study: Eligible Masters Programme offered at the University

Number of Scholarships: 3 scholarships are available

Target group: Students from outside The Netherlands and don't live in the Netherlands.

Scholarship value/inclusions: Each scholarship is worth 5,000 Euro.

Eligibility:

You are eligible for a World Citizen Talent Scholarship if you:

* Come from outside The Netherlands and don't live in the Netherlands.

* Are enrolling for the first time at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.

* Have never applied for this scholarship before.

* Have been conditionally accepted as a student (also-called offer of student position) on or before 31 March for the upcoming academic year.

































