Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:20 AM
The Hague University offers scholarship

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Eduvista Desk

The Hague University of Applied Sciences
Masters Degree
Deadline: 31 March (annual)
Study in: Netherlands
Course starts: September 2020
Brief description:
Each year, a maximum of three (one-time) scholarships each worth EUR 5,000 are available to prospective master's degree students. The University is seeking young, intelligent, talented and ambitious people who view themselves as citizens of the world.
Host Institution(s): The Hague University of Applied Sciences
Field(s) of study: Eligible Masters Programme offered at the University
Number of Scholarships: 3 scholarships are available
Target group: Students from outside The Netherlands and don't live in the Netherlands.
Scholarship value/inclusions: Each scholarship is worth 5,000 Euro.
Eligibility:
You are eligible for a World Citizen Talent Scholarship if you:
* Come from outside The Netherlands and don't live in the Netherlands.
* Are enrolling for the first time at The Hague University of Applied Sciences.
* Have never applied for this scholarship before.
* Have been conditionally accepted as a student (also-called offer of student position) on or before 31 March for the upcoming academic year.


