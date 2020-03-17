Video
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:20 AM
Home Eduvista

WBAF recognizes Bangladeshi startup ‘shomadhan.com’

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Eduvista Desk

Bangladeshi Startup 'shomadhan.com' achieved the recognition of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF). WBAF selected 95 startups from 43 countries around the world for WBAF World Congress-2020 held in Turkey during February 16-22 where 'shomadhan.com' was only one startup from Bangladesh among those selected startups.Various venture capital companies from USA, Ireland, Portugal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Sudan, Nigeria, and Mexico are interested to invest in 'shomadhan.com'. That's why 'shomadhan.com' has achieved the chance to explore business in Europe and Africa.
In November 2019, Daffodil International University organized a seminar for startup where Baybars Altuntas, Chairman of WBAF invited as chief guest and 'shomadhan.com' got the opportunity to apply on WBAF through attending that seminar and finally achieved the recognition.
Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Family, informed that through a 'Meet the Press' on March 12, 2020 at Sagor-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). Razu Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of shomadhan.com, read out the written speech at Meet the Press and Md Raihan Sharkar, Chief Operating Officer of shomadhan.com answered different questions raised by the journalists.


