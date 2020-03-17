

Study plan for GRE preparation

Week 1

Start making your own word list from any popular GRE vocabulary book like Magoosh 1k words. But you can start with Barron's 333 high-frequency words as it is the smallest word list of GRE. Learn at least 30 words per day. You have to know the metaphoric meaning and also the implementation of the words in real sentences. Learn 150-200 words per week. And try to carry Flashcards (app or handmade) and learn vocabulary through all day long.

Week 2

Continue learning words from Reading materials that we suggested earlier. You can use any relevant resource for reading habit. Start practicing Verbal reasoning from Official GRE verbal reasoning practice questions of ETS. Start with reading comprehensions and maintain a note where you will note down the unknown words and their meaning. ETS never expects you to know all the words; they want to test your guessing power so try to develop that. Complete Algebra, Inequalities, absolute values, Functions, formulas, sequence, Fractions and decimals sections from Manhattan 5 lb and NOVA's book. If you have problems in math basics try to watch tutorials or Manhattan (1-6) is a very good option. Try to complete the entire Algebra section of ETS quant book this week. Start reading and practicing the analytic writing section from Kaplan book.

Week 3

Continue practicing reading comprehensions from ETS verbal book and you can check out Manhattan 7-8 book too. By this time, you will learn about reading comprehensions. Revise what you have learned in the past 2 weeks. Learn to deal with critical reasoning questions (short paragraph) from GRE big book of ETS. Start practicing math problems on percentages, divisibility, primes, exponents, and roots from Manhattan 5 lb. learn these basics from Manhattan 1-6 book. You can take basic knowledge from NOVA's book too.

Week 4

Start this week with quant - get basics of number properties and solve Math problems from Manhattan 5 lb. Finish the word problems of Manhattan 5 lb and two-variable word problems from the same book. Don't get confused by the names, these two topics belong to the quant section. Solve the two topics named rates and work from the same book. Start learning text completion from ETS verbal reasoning book. Try to spend 20-50 seconds for one -blank text completion, 30-75 seconds for two blanks, 45 sec- 2 min for three blanks.

Week 5

Study the topics- variables in the choice problems, ratios, averages, weighted averages, median, mode, standard deviation, normal distribution, data interpretation, probability, combinations and overlapping sets from Manhattan 5 lb. If you have problems with basic go through the NOVA's book and Manhattan1-6. Solve the entire data analysis section from ETS quant book.

Week 6

For GRE vocabulary you must finish at least 1000 words. You can go for Barron's 800 essential words or word smart of Princeton review. By this week you must finish any one of this book along with Barron's 333 high-frequency words. This part includes polygons and rectangular solids, circles and cylinder, triangles, coordinate geometry, mixed geometry, and advanced geometry. Learn these topics from Manhattan 5 lb. Go through the Geometry section of ETS quant book.

Week 7

Start solving from ETS official guide. Solve this whole book. Give the two power prep free mock tests from the ETS website. Start giving full-length mock tests and section tests from https://higherstudyprep.com/gre-mock-test/

Week 8

Start revising all the words you learned. Revise all the math basics. Solve the mixed practice tests from ETS verbal book. Try to have a minimum idea about all the issue and argument topics. Try to give more and more online practice tests. Practice with real GRE environment without interruption and disturbance. Try to practice with the type of calculator that ETS provides. You can get one like ETS in our mock test module. Try to solve easy math problems in your mind. Build your own strategies and techniques

Week 9

By this time you have already registered for the exam date. We won't count this week as we will take it as system loss

Week 10

Revise all the words and verbal reasoning from ETS. Note down all the formulas, laws, basics in a writing pad or on your phone so that you can revise these things easily at any place, at any time. Keep yourself calm and healthy. Check the syllabus and rules again and check if you have left anything. Try to speed up in mock tests and try to be faster. Keep practicing analytical writing.

Week 11

Go through all the Maths of Manhattan 5 lb. Revise the ETS quant book. Try to solve your maths in a shorter time.

Week 12

The final moment has arrived. Please keep yourself healthy and tension free. Avoid social media, unnecessary advertisements or suggestions. Give mock tests and try to figure out your flaws and fix them. Revise words and math basics. Keep confidence and stay calm. Don't study anything new or harder. Relax on the last day before the exam.

So this is the 3 months GRE preparation plan. You can make your own study plan with different books, strategies, and websites. But this plan is a good sample. Try to study at least 14 hours per week to get a perfect score. If you are a quick learner, you need less time. If you are slow, increase your study time.

Source: higherstudyprep.com





















