Tuesday, 17 March, 2020, 1:20 AM
Indian virtual courts soon

Published : Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

NEW DELHI, Mar 16: Amid scare over coronavirus or COVID-19, which has spread to 143 countries and killed over 5,000 people worldwide, the Supreme Court today said that "there will be virtual courts soon", adding that lawyers can argue cases through video conferencing from next week.
"Our intention is that courts should not become the place where the illness spreads," Justice DY Chandrachud - who is heading one of the six benches - said. The top court, which has taken several precautionary measures over
"Chief Justice (SA Bobde) is constantly in touch with all high courts. We have taken the first step. The next step would be the filing will be digital and virtual courts," he added.    -NDTV


